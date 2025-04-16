This week’s athlete of the week is Alyssa Vearil, junior, Williamsburg Softball

Vearil threw 12 scoreless innings and pitched 23 of 24 frames without allowing a run en route to going 4-0 last week in the circle for the Ladycats. As a pitcher, Vearil pitched 24 innings, allowed two runs on 10 hits and struck out 48 batters. Her season ERA is a microscopic 0.68. At the plate, Vearil recorded four hits, including two doubles and four RBIs. The four runs batted in came against Withrow on April 12 in the Reds Futures High School Showcase.