Home Sports GALLERY: Goshen at New Richmond Baseball SportsUncategorized GALLERY: Goshen at New Richmond Baseball April 10, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The New Richmond Lions hosted Goshen in an American Division Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference game April 8 in New Richmond. The Warriors held on for a 6-5 victory. Goshen at New Richmond Baseball 1 of 31 View Comments Batavia overcast clouds enter location 38.9 ° F 40.3 ° 37.5 ° 76 % 2.9mph 100 % Fri 52 ° Sat 56 ° Sun 61 ° Mon 59 ° Tue 48 °