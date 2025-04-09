Editor’s Note: Included is a preview of each team’s spring sports programs that responded to the Clermont Sun’s request for information as Part 2 of the Sun’s spring sports preview.

FELICITY-FRANKLIN

BASEBALL

HEAD COACH: Donnie Hall (25th season, eighth at Felicity-Franklin).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 3-9 in SBAAC; 7-13 overall. District runner-up to Russia.

RETURNING LETTERMEN: Grady Jowers, P/SS/C; Garet Hall, P/SS/CF; Nate Adams, 2B; Alex Bartolin, OF; Logan Harless, P/OF; Lane McElfresh, P/INF; Caleb Pauley, P/3B; and Jona Carnahan, P/1B.

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Dylan Bauer, P/U; Hayden Broadwell, C/U; Logan Cole, OF; Brayden Jones, OF; Trent Taulbee, INF/OF; Quenton Roush, OF; Colt Pauley, OF; Cameron Krick, OF; and Braydin Barnes, OF.

OVERVIEW: Despite a below .500 record heading into the playoffs last season, Felicity-Franklin advanced to the district finals against eventual state semifinalist and perennial baseball powerhouse Russia.

First-team all-SBAAC selection Grady Jowers had a solid season a year ago with a .309 average, 10 RBIs, seven stolen bases and 10 runs scored. He also led the team in pitching with a team-high 32 1/3 innings. He sported a 5-0 record with 42 strikeouts and a 1.73 ERA.

Nate Bogan, recently inducted into the Williamsburg Athletic Hall of Fame, returns for his second season as a coach at Felicity. Brian Jowers, a graduate and four-year player at Felicity, returns for his second year with the program.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!