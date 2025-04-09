Goshen's Journee Combs (21) watches Western Brown starting pitcher Charlee Helton deliver the ball to home plate during an American Division Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference game April 1, 2025, at Western Brown High School in Mount Orab.

Editor’s Note: Included is a preview of each team’s spring sports programs that responded to the Clermont Sun’s request for information as Part 2 of the Sun’s spring sports preview.

FELICITY-FRANKLIN

BASEBALL

HEAD COACH: Donnie Hall (25th season, eighth at Felicity-Franklin).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 3-9 in SBAAC; 7-13 overall. District runner-up to Russia.

RETURNING LETTERMEN: Grady Jowers, P/SS/C; Garet Hall, P/SS/CF; Nate Adams, 2B; Alex Bartolin, OF; Logan Harless, P/OF; Lane McElfresh, P/INF; Caleb Pauley, P/3B; and Jona Carnahan, P/1B.

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Dylan Bauer, P/U; Hayden Broadwell, C/U; Logan Cole, OF; Brayden Jones, OF; Trent Taulbee, INF/OF; Quenton Roush, OF; Colt Pauley, OF; Cameron Krick, OF; and Braydin Barnes, OF.

OVERVIEW: Despite a below .500 record heading into the playoffs last season, Felicity-Franklin advanced to the district finals against eventual state semifinalist and perennial baseball powerhouse Russia.

First-team all-SBAAC selection Grady Jowers had a solid season a year ago with a .309 average, 10 RBIs, seven stolen bases and 10 runs scored. He also led the team in pitching with a team-high 32 1/3 innings. He sported a 5-0 record with 42 strikeouts and a 1.73 ERA.

Nate Bogan, recently inducted into the Williamsburg Athletic Hall of Fame, returns for his second season as a coach at Felicity. Brian Jowers, a graduate and four-year player at Felicity, returns for his second year with the program.

