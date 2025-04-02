Berger leads hall of fame inductees

Three Glen Este High School graduates were named to the Amelia, Glen Este and West Clermont Alumni Athletics Hall of Fame during the West Clermont Athletic Boosters annual Howl at the Moon fundraiser.

Bethany Berger, Scott Reese and Arlen Lampe were among the graduates inducted into the hall of fame. Teresa Stone received the Wolf Award for contributing to the school district’s student-athletes and booster club.

BERGER

The 2017 Glen Este graduate was the most decorative inductee during the March 21 ceremony.

Berger earned 11 total varsity letters in track and field, fall and winter cheerleading and diving.

Berger — a four-year letterman in diving — is a record holder in six and 11 dives at Glen Este. She was a second-team all-Eastern Cincinnati Conference selection, three-time district qualifier and a three-time state qualifier and finalist in 2016 and ’17. In ’17, she was named the high school’s most valuable diver.

Lampe

Reese

Stone