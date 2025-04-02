14 earn all-Ohio basketball honors

The Ohio Prep Sports Media Association named several Clermont County players to the 2024-25 all-Ohio girls and boys basketball teams.

The OPSMA released girls basketball selections in Division IV through VII on March 24, followed by Division I, II and III selections March 25. The boys teams were announced on March 26 and 27.

GIRLS

In Division I, Milford saw two players earn all-Ohio honors, including senior Violet Shuluga, who was a special mention selection and honorable mention sophomore Gabby Chadwell.

West Clermont’s Layla Hale was a second-team honoree, and Goshen junior Aubrey Huxel was a Division III honorable mention.

In Division IV girls, Batavia had two selections, sophomore Avery Layman and honorable mention junior Lucy Thompson. Williamsburg junior Peyton Jones was named an honorable mention in Division VI.

