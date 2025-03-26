Several county athletes named to all-district basketball teams

All-Ohio girls and boys basketball selections will be printed in the April 3, 2025 edition of the Clermont Sun Sports.

Several players from Clermont County earned honors from all-Southwest Ohio girls and boys basketball teams selected by Ohio Prep Sports Media Association members for the 2024-25 season.

GIRLS

In Division I, West Clermont junior Layla Hale earned first-team recognition after averaging 19.5 points and 4.1 rebounds this season.

Milford had two second-team honorees, sophomore Gabby Chadwell and senior Violet Shulugas. Chadwell averaged 13 points and 4.5 steals for the Lady Eagles, while Shuluga averaged 15.5 points and 5.7 boards.

In Division II, Katy Wilber was Loveland’s lone all-district selection as an honorable mention. Goshen’s Aubrey Huxel and Myah Redmon each earned Division III all-district team as honorable mention selections.

Batavia had the most all-district players of all the Clermont County schools, with three, led by sophomore Avery Layman, who was a first-teamer. Layman led the Lady Dogs by averaging 6.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Junior Lucy Thompson earned second-team honors with a 12.5-point and 6.3-rebound average, and Macy McHenry was an honorable mention.

Clermont Northeastern’s Jenna Brown and Bethel-Tate’s Zoey Sandker were each honorable mention selections in Division V.

Peyton Jones, a third-team selection with 12.5 points and 3.7 assists per game, and KK Pollitt, who was named honorable mention, represented Williamsburg.

