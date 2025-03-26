Includes indoor, outdoor track and cross-country accomplishments

MILFORD — Milford boys track and field head coach Shane Bartholomew sees athletes daily checking out the records board posted near the entrance of Eagle Stadium.

The new board is already drawing attention and making an impact.

Milford High School posted a new board with updated times and marks for outdoor track and field, including new indoor track and cross-country additions.

“It’s fantastic. Since it’s been put up, I see 10 or 15 kids stop and look everyday and point, whether they are pointing out a name that they know, or ‘That record is going to be mine soon,’ or ‘Hey, that’s my name up there,’’ Bartholomew said. “It’s cool to see that group of kids every day recognize the great athletes that we’ve had come through here and all the great accomplishments that they’ve had.

“I really enjoy seeing that.”

Milford girls track and field head coach Matthew Jorden echoed similar sentiments.

“It not only pays tribute to those who have come before and have helped to build our programs into what they currently are, but I also think it helps to motivate kids that are currently out for the team,” he said. “To see names on there, to see how long somebody has been there and to know, ‘OK, if I can get to this time, I can get my name up there on the board.’

“And having it displayed prominently like that makes it much more of an incentive for the kids.”

Milford Exempted Village Schools has had construction around Eagle Stadium for more than a year to build the Meranda Sports Complex, a 45,000 square-foot field house featuring a three-court gymnasium, expanded wrestling facilities, gymnasium locker rooms, home and visitor football locker rooms, a trainer room and coaches offices. The new board is outside the now-completed field house, looking toward the football field.

