At last, we have arrived at the week of Opening Day. A tradition like no other, where the roads are full of Red, music is blasting throughout the Banks and the stadium is full of those who waited months for Reds baseball to resume.

Cincinnati is a baseball town, and you’ll quickly find out if you ever attend Opening Day. No other sport, superstar, or concert will ever fill the streets of Cincinnati quite like Reds baseball, and this is the year that Cincinnati brings excitement back to the ball park. Winning baseball is headed back to Cincinnati, and Terry Francona is ready to deliver.

WHAT TO KNOW

— Findlay Market Opening Day Parade begins at noon. It’s always good to arrive early, as there will certainly be heavy traffic.

— Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Chris Sabo, alongside Honorary Grand Marshal, Michael Waltrip of NASCAR.

— Check out the new food surrounding Great American! BBQ walking tacos, Baby Ruth Ice Cream, pretzel burgers, chicken parm sandwiches, goetta Reuben sliders and more have been added to the menu this season.

— Expect Bengals stars such as Tee Higgins and BJ Hill to make an appearance, as they have hinted toward this on Twitter.

ROSTER UPDATES

By the time you read this, I expect the Reds to have already added someone from the market, as I don’t expect Hurtubise and Blake Dunn to be on this roster together.

I could be wrong, but I expect to see someone else come aboard this Reds roster. With Alexis Diaz also being on the injured list to begin the season, he has pitched well below his expectations, Ian Gibaut has now made the roster.

Graham Ashcraft also will be in a bullpen role, which is very intriguing to see how he transitions from a starting role. My expectations for Opening Day against Logan Webb (RHP) include the following:

— CF – TJ Friedl

— 2B – Matt McLain

— SS – Elly De La Cruz

— LF – Austin Hays

— DH – Gavin Lux

— 3B – Jeimer Candelario

— 1B – Christian Encarnacion-Strand

— RF – Jake Fraley

— C – Jose Trevino

— SP – Hunter Greene

This lineup, unfortunately, doesn’t include Spencer Steer or Tyler Stephenson, as they are beginning the season injured.

Andrew Abbott is slowly getting healthy, but he will miss his first start of the year, opening the door for Carson Spiers as the last spot in the rotation. Lowder is also working to make it in the rotation, as he has some elbow soreness.

Depth means everything this season, and with the additional piece of Wade Miley (injured for now), along with many young guys on the fast track to the league, I feel better about our rotation now than I have been for a few years.

A full and healthy year from Nick Lodolo would go a long way in getting this team to the postseason.

I’m looking forward to Opening Day and saying, “This one belongs to the Reds,” after 9 innings, a day full of ice-cold beverages, a few hot dogs and smiling on the way back to the car.

Reds baseball is back!