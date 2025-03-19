While the OHSAA State Wrestling Meet was going on in Columbus, another state competition not affiliated with the association wrapped up its season with plenty of Clermont County athletes bringing home hardware.

Several local teams competed March 7 and 8 in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross-Country Coaches High School State Meet at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva.

A Lion set a new school record in the indoor pole vault.

New Richmond’s Grant Harrison was the champion in the event — his second track and field state championship — with a vault of 17 feet. Harrison won gold at last spring’s OHSAA State Track and Field Meet. The University of Kentucky commit completed an indoor season that saw him win the pole vault in four meets. His best vault was 16 feet, 10 3/4 inches on Feb. 6-8 at the 117th Millrose Games.

Batavia came away with a state medalist thanks to Marcus Hughbanks’ season-best 60-meter hurdles time of 8.09 seconds. The Bulldogs’ 1-mile relay team placed third in a season-best time of 3:25.11.

