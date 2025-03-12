In the lead up to July 4, 2026, the Village of Williamsburg announced March 5 it will work in unison with the America 250-Ohio Commission, Ohio’s official state commission charged with creating the celebration of the country’s semiquincentennial, as an official America 250-Ohio Community. As a partner of the America 250-Ohio commemoration, the Village of Williamsburg will have the opportunity to showcase its commitment to honoring the state’s diverse history and cultural heritage. Williamsburg will receive special recognition and a designation as an official America 250-Ohio Community and have access to a number of resources, including signage, event promotion, planning resources and a network of community leaders throughout the state.

“Williamsburg, Ohio is honored to be recognized as an America 250 Community as America celebrates 250 years in 2026. Established in 1796, our community of Williamsburg has a similar Legacy of 230 years in 2026. We are the oldest community in Clermont County and rich in both history and heritage. There are still several historical buildings here to remind us of our history. In addition, our own Harmony Hill highlights much of the history and uniqueness of Williamsburg. Our heritage for business entrepreneurship, craftsmen, good schools and friendly people, still stands strong today. Stay tuned as community activities for this historical event are still being planned. As this celebration draws near, I want to encourage friends and families to plan an outing to visit Harmony Hill in particular and soak in the memorabilia, historic pictures and stories of our community. Embrace it, be proud of it, and share it”, said Mayor James Weaver.

The America 250-Ohio Community program is a cornerstone of the Commission’s community engagement initiatives, which are designed to foster collaboration across Ohio’s 88 counties as the state prepares to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary. The program is designed for all levels of municipalities from across the state, and it offers a unique opportunity for Williamsburg leaders to network, partner and exchange information with the state Commission. Resources made available to America 250-Ohio Communities include:

– Digital toolkits and event planning resources

– Access to an online community platform

– Regular check-ins with other America 250-Ohio Communities

– Statewide recognition of participation in America 250-Ohio programming

“The goal of bringing Ohioans together to celebrate and commemorate our state’s place in American history is central to the work of the America 250-Ohio Commission,” said Taylor Tomu, community engagement and outreach specialist at America 250-Ohio. “The Commission is thrilled to welcome the Village of Williamsburg as an official partner, and we look forward to working together to make the America 250-Ohio commemoration the biggest in our state’s history.”

For information about America 250-Ohio, visit America250-Ohio.org.