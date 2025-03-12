The Tate Township Board of Trustees, Zoning Commission, and Zoning Department are asking for public input as they begin work on the township’s Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Resolution update.

The project is focused on mapping out the future growth and development of the township.

“This process focuses on enhancing land use, infrastructure, and quality of life for all residents,” reads the information distributed by the township. “By engaging in this process, you contribute to shaping the future of Tate Township.”

Members of the public are asked to share their thoughts about the community.

Survey prompts include, “What do you love? What could be better? What would you like to see in the years ahead?”

“Your feedback in this survey will start the process to make Tate Township even better for everyone,” reads the information.

All are asked to share the link to the survey with family and friends. The survey may be found online www.surveymonkey.com/r/tatetownshipintrosurvey.

The public is encouraged to look out for additional opportunities for input and engagement.