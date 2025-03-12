A couple of Clermont County schools have named new head coaches for their soccer programs.

On March 8, Clermont Northeastern announced the hire of Aaron Pertuset to lead its boys program, while West Clermont hired former Seton High School coach John Volker on Feb. 26 to be at the helm of its girls team.

Pertuset comes to CNE with extensive coaching experience, including stops at the collegiate level. He served as head coach with Pride Soccer Club, Madison Plains High School and the Columbus Crew Soccer Club youth camps. He holds a United States Soccer Federation D license, according to a press release from the CNE athletic department.

Pertuset played soccer for four seasons with Ohio Christian University, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school, and was an all-Ohio team selection in his senior year at North Adams High School.

Under former coach David Yeager, the Rockets were 5-3-0 in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference and 9-7-1 overall last season.

West Clermont also chose a coach with experience to lead its girls program in Volker.

Volker was the head girls soccer coach at Seton for the past four seasons, compiling a 77-22-9 overall record, and was named the Division I Private School Coach of the Year in 2024. In ’22, he led the Cincinnati-based school to a state championship against Strongsville. Other stops for Volker include Walnut Hills, Elder and Mother of Mercy.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Volker, the new head coach of our soccer program. With his extensive experience and proven track record of success, we are confident he will elevate our team to new heights,” said West Clermont Athletics Director James Collins in a press release. “Coach Volker brings not only a deep knowledge of the game but also a passion for developing student-athletes both on and off the field. We look forward to an exciting future under his leadership.”

The Lady Wolves finished 4-4-1 in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference and 10-8-1 overall in the team’s district runner-up season in 2024. Six players were named to the all-ECC girls soccer teams, and two earned all-Southwest District honors. Meagyn Riffle was an all-Ohio selection a season ago.

The district will be scheduling a player/parent introduction meeting.