WC’s Shepard qualifies for state in bowling

One Clermont County bowler ended her career at the state bowling championship, and another will end his career there this week.

Bethel-Tate senior Kaylee Randolph concluded her high school career Feb. 28 at the OHSAA Division II State Bowling tournament at HP Lanes in Columbus. Randolph rolled a 496 series, which included games of 144, 152 and 200. It was the 56th-best score in the state.

Meanwhile, another local bowler will end his high school bowling career at the same location.

West Clermont senior Will Shepard advanced to the state championship after rolling the third-best score in the Division I Southwest District tournament Feb. 27 at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

Shepard finished with a 739 series, tied with Oak Hills’ Tanner Iles.

