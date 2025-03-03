10 Clermont County grapplers, 1 alternate qualify for Columbus

A berth to the OHSAA state tournament was on the line for Goshen senior Kash Keitz.

He trailed by one with about 30 seconds remaining in the third period of the blood round — a high-risk, high-reward contest. A win in the consolation semifinal advances a wrestler to state, but a loss will send a wrestler to purgatory of sorts.

Keitz made sure he got the job done in his Wilmington District tournament match March 1 to punch his ticket to Columbus.

Keitz started in a neutral position instead of down — which would give him the opportunity to steal a one-point escape against Paul Byerly of Jonathan Alder. Bylerly tried to cradle Keitz for what would have clinched the match, but Keitz rolled over onto Bylerly and pinned the sophomore’s shoulder for three points, earned a near fall count of five and an additional point to come away with a 16-8 major decision.

Ticket punched. Next stop, Columbus.

“Before my match that qualified me to state, I just got into my head that I’m faster, stronger, better and I knew I was going to win this match,” Keitz said. “I know that I am really good at neutral, really good on my feet. I knew that if I could stay on my feet there, I was going to beat him.”

The 175-pound Keitz joined fellow Goshen teammate Gage Croley as qualifiers for this week’s OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Both Warriors finished fourth in their respective classes. The top four finishers in each class qualify for the state meet, and fifth placers are alternates.

The first day of the three-day tournament kicks off at 1 p.m. March 7.

Other state-qualifying wrestlers from Clermont County include alternate Carson Kessen, Goshen; Nate Boston, Calob Heilman, Elizabeth Madison, Loveland; Josh Groeber, Liberty Johnson, Clermont Northeastern; Charley Jones and DeeLyla Grantham, New Richmond; and Raegin Jasontek, Bethel-Tate.

