Slow start, 1st-half run hurts Williamsburg

MONROE — Fayetteville-Perry had revenge on its mind in the Lady Rockets’ rematch with neighboring county school Williamsburg, and the Lady Rockets took advantage of that extra motivation.

The Lady Rockets raced out to a 17-4 first-quarter lead and outscored the Ladycats 14-3 after Williamsburg pulled within five midway through the second quarter for a 58-38 victory in a Division VI Southwest District 1 semifinal game Feb. 19 at Monroe High School.

“They definitely had the taste of revenge because in the first game, we did not play our best game, we shot poorly and they had a fantastic game,” Lady Rockets coach Tory Rummel said. “I think that motivated the girls throughout the week. They did not want to have that feeling again.”

The top-seeded Lady Rockets advanced to the district championship against Anna, which won to advance to the regional tournament. Williamsburg’s season ends at 21-3 overall, which included a crown in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference.

“They jumped on us early and against a very good team; you have to play your best ball,” Williamsburg coach Donnie Donohoo said. “We just got off to a slow start.”

The Ladycats defeated Fayetteville-Perry on Feb. 3, days before the sectional tournament drawings were released.

A little more than two weeks later, the Lady Rockets set a tone early by racing out to a 9-0 lead through the first 3:04 of the game and forced nine takeaways on defense.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!