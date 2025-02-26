Alert Issued/or Community Awareness in Southwest Ohio Region

Dr. Brian Treon, the Clermont County Coroner, is issuing a public warning regarding a significant and concerning increase in drug overdose activity across the county. This rise in overdose incidents has been a consistent trend throughout the broader Southwest Ohio region, signaling a pressing need for community vigilance and action.

Over the last few days, the Clermont County Coroner’s Office has observed a sharp uptick in drug-related overdoses including fatalities, a trend that aligns with similar data coming from surrounding counties.

While the exact substances involved are still being analyzed, early indications suggest that fentanyl, as well as other illicit drugs, are contributing factors to the increase in overdoses.

Dr. Treon urges all residents to be aware of the alarming situation, reinforcing the importance of understanding the risks associated with drug use and seeking support and resources when needed. Local first responders, law enforcement, and healthcare providers are collaborating to address the crisis, but community involvement remains crucial.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a disturbing rise in overdose-related events including several events being investigated as probable overdose deaths in Clermont County, as well as across Southwest Ohio,” said Dr. Treon. “The presence of fentanyl and other potent substances is putting lives at risk, and we need to collectively come together to address this public health crisis. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out for help. There are resources available, and no one should feel alone in this fight.”

Community Awareness and Action

Dr. Treon emphasizes the importance of recognizing the signs of overdose and knowing how to respond. He urges residents to take the following steps:

1. Stay informed: Educate yourself and others about the dangers of illicit drug use, particularly opioids and substances like fentanyl.

2. Know the signs of an overdose: Symptoms can include slow or irregular breathing, unresponsiveness, and blue or purple lips.

3. Carry naloxone (Narcan): This lifesaving medication can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses and is available at pharmacies and through community programs.

4. Reach out for help: If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, confidential resources are available, including the Clermont County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.

5. Call 911: Stay with the victim until the first responders arrive.

“We must act as a community to raise awareness, prevent further loss, and provide support for those in need,” Dr. Treon added. “Every life is precious, and by coming together, we can make a difference.”