Exhibit runs through March 6

The University of Cincinnati Clermont College Art Gallery presents the watercolor exhibit “Fleeting, yet Flourishing: The Leaf Thief Collection” by artist Angelino Mascolino through March 6.

Mascolino studied watercolor painting under artist Lee Fritch and earned an art education degree from West Liberty University in 1998. She has more than 20 years of teaching experience, and in 2012, picked up her paint brushes again. Mascolino has been focusing on her medium ever since.

The idea for the Leaf Thief Collection began when she noticed the multi-colored autumn barberry bush beside her back door.

“I delighted in taking photos of the brightly colored leaves for days,” Masoclino said. “I also noticed the beauty of dogwood, azalea and maple leaves and started collecting a variety of leaves to bring home and photograph.”

Mascolino’s focus on bringing the vibrant hues of fall leaves to life also derives from a larger, deep connection to the natural world and to honor her father, who passed away from dementia.

“During the last few years while leaf collecting, creating in my studio and sharing my art has helped me process and grieve the loss of my father,” said Mascolino. “My father loved nature and gardening, so I feel more connected to him when I’m walking in the woods, digging in the dirt and appreciating the vibrant but fleeting seasonal color.”

For more information about the exhibit and artist, please visit https://www.amwatercolorist.com.

The UC Clermont Art Gallery is in the Snyder building on the college’s campus at 4200 Clermont College Drive, Batavia, Ohio. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., or by appointment. Learn more at ucclermont.edu/gallery.