A new Snappy Tomato is now open in Batavia. The pizza shop is located at 501 West Main St.

“The Batavia restaurant continues the brand’s exciting growth on the east side of Cincinnati,” reads a press release announcing the opening.

Snappy Tomato is Batavia is open for carrying out or ordering delivery.

Tim Gayhart, owner of Snappy, is quoted as saying, “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Expanding to Batavia allows us to bring our passion for great pizza and exceptional service to even more families and friends in the community.”

For more information about Snappy Tomato visit www.snappytomato.com.