Afton VFW Post 3954 donated $1,000 to the Georgetown Veterans Home Volunteer Committee. Pictured, from left, is Jerry Benshoof, Commander Post 3954; Bill Graybill, Georgetown Veterans Home Volunteer; and Kenny Cook and John Chadwell, members VFW Post 3954. Photo courtesy the Afton VFW Post.

Submitted by the Afton VFW Post.