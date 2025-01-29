The score box for Milford was purple instead of red for the Game of Hope event. Photo by Dick Maloney, Sun Sports Correspondent.

Symbolism everywhere. Emotions from beginning to end. Ten years of celebration, courage and remembrance culminating in a record-setting moment. Milford High School’s 10th anniversary Game of Hope Jan. 16 had it all.

The Eagles girls basketball program hosted the event at Ted Dixon Court, with the freshmen playing Seton, and the junior varsity and varsity going up against Kings. Game of Hope is a fundraiser for The Cure Starts Now, a grassroots effort to eliminate cancer. Specifically, the game is a tribute to former Mount St. Joseph University basketball player Lauren Hill, who died of cancer April 10, 2015.

Hill was present throughout the building. Her mother, Lisa, took part in pre-game and post-game celebrations. Her number, 22, was painted on jerseys, under the word “HOPE,” posted on walls. Players, coaches and fans wore purple T-shirts with the hashtag #playfor22 on the back, purple being the color of the foundation. Purple ribbons and balloons were displayed, and Milford wore white jerseys with purple trim. Young fans participated in a Layups for Lauren Challenge at halftime, and there was a basket raffle and bake sale.

The 10th game offered something none of the previous nine. Milford senior Violet Shuluga, who read a tribute to Hill before the game, made a three-point shot at the buzzer to surpass 1,000 career points. Milford won 65-38, but the final score was irrelevant.

Former girls head coach Kristi McKenney, who has been the organizer of the event since the beginning “with a little help from my friends,” posted this on the girls basketball program’s Facebook page:

“A Night to remember for many reasons. Yes, Thursday Night was the Game of Hope and all the focus was on the event and the gym was filled with love of community, dreamers, survivors, caregivers, and most of all hope and the color purple.

“This post is for one special human named Violet, a shade of purple, ironically. Talking with Violet during the week she didn’t want this game to be about her 1,000th point on such a special night honoring Lauren Hill. She needed 28 points right, her career high, long shot to happen. After halftime, Violet had 13 points and you could tell she had that twinkle in her eye. She wanted it. Her last six points were the toughest six points of her career. Her final shot to end the game was a three-pointer to score 1,001 and her career-high 29.

“No disrespect to Kings, but this was Violet’s moment to shine. The shot heard around the world could not have been scripted any better. Lisa Hill, Lauren’s mother, was about to leave the event for the night. She was told Vi needed nine. Her response was, ‘I can’t leave. This is what this game is all about. Lauren was a dreamer. She is going to do it and Lauren will be smiling down upon us all.’”

“If you were in the gym that night, you witnessed something special. Congratulations Violet Shuluga you deserved that moment Thursday night with your teammates, school and community, and family by your side and maybe just maybe a little help from above. Not done yet! #NeverForget No. 22 and No. 33.”

McKenney answered questions from The Clermont Sun about the event:

How did the game come about?

“I was the head coach 10 years ago. My daughters were young, fifth-grade and third-grade, playing basketball when Lauren Hill’s story captivated the nation. I remember being upset that my team could not attend Lauren’s game at the Cintas Center as I believe we had a scrimmage or something basketball related. Regretted not taking my daughters. We decided as a program to honor Lauren and all those fighting and surviving cancer. At this point, Lauren was still alive.

“I ran the Relay for Life events here at Milford for three years in the early 2000s so I had many ideas on how to celebrate people of inspiration and run events. Many people helped bring my vision to light and my oldest daughter, Kaylie, now a junior at John Carroll (University), still wears No. 22 on the court since that fifth-grader was inspired by Lauren. What is in a uniform number?”

Talk about some of the “unique” touches – particularly the clock stopping at 4:10 of the first quarter because Lauren Hill played four games, scored 10 points, and passed on April 10. How did that come about?

“Every year there is a special touch throughout the game. Last year we stopped the game at the 22nd point. I would always bounce ideas off Lisa Hill. We were talking about the pregame and I mentioned it to her after watching it in the documentary. She told me the story of that day and how ironic it was for her to pass on her college stats 4/10. The refs and coaches were wonderful and made it happen. We didn’t want a moment of silence, but rather a moment of celebration.”

Have there been any changes/additions to the event over the years?

“Every year has had a special touch. One constant was the uniforms. They were purchased by a parent of mine at the time, Trevor Foster. At the time we began the game with Turpin as they purchased purple uniforms, we were always the home white. We would alternate sites for four years until coaching changes ended our schools’ partnership of the game. Since the beginning with Turpin, we have joined with Anderson, Little Miami, Kings, and Seton all wearing the original white uniforms even though they were too big.”

How much money was raised this year and how much has been raised to date?

This year’s event raised just shy of $2,000, but in the 10-year span, The Game of Hope has raised nearly $29,000 for The Cure Starts Now. Lisa and I made a goal this year to total $30,022. Sad we did not make it.”

Two people were recognized before the game? What is their story?

Miah O’Toole (Lauren Hill Never Give Up Award): “We wanted to celebrate Miah last year and come together to give her hope to make a full recovery. As you saw she is doing amazing and we are so proud of her. Miah, a 2023 Milford High School graduate, is a 19-year-old freshman at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina. Last year, her dream was to play college basketball, and when she was offered academic and athletic scholarships at this small Division II school, her dreams were becoming reality. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to play a single game this year. Miah contracted (mononucleosis) her first month of school. As soon as she recovered, Miah received a concussion during practice, and on Nov. 16, 2023, she began a six-week stint at the hospital that not only ended her basketball season, but ended her first year of college.

“Miah has been diagnosed with FND – Functional Neurological Disorder – a brain dysfunction that does not show up on MRIs, but has currently rendered her unable to walk, talk, read, write, and has robbed her of precious memories. Thankfully, this condition is reversible, and if you know Miah, you know that no one has more tenacity, and no one will fight harder than her to recover! She has met every challenge of this disorder with grace and determination, and that is why we (awarded) Miah O’Toole with the first Lauren Hill Never Give Up Award!”

Cale Zucher (Lauren Hill Never Give Up Hero of Hope Award): “Violet Shuluga came to me about Cale Zucher. He was a good friend of her brother Brock, a freshman on the basketball team. Cale played at the junior high last year as an eighth-grader. He was homeschooled and was loved by all, especially his basketball family.

“Cale was diagnosed last spring with Ewings Sarcoma after experiencing unexplained upper back pain and eventual numbness in his legs. A large tumor was found wrapped around his T2 vertebrae compressing his spinal cord, and several metastatic tumors in his lungs. Cale was immediately prepped for treatment and began chemo the next day. In the last eight months, he was inpatient 14 times for chemo in 49 days and underwent three different rounds of radiation, along with many diet and lifestyle changes. Cale has faced this challenge with courage, humility and faith. He currently thanks God for being tumor-free and thanks his Milford basketball family for all their support.”

Do you have a particular favorite moment or story from over the years?

“One favorite was our flash mob years ago and working with Seipelt Elementary and Chrissy Hutzel to make it a night to remember with the kids.”

Anything else you would like to say about the event?

“It has taken a while to put into words Thursday night at the Game of Hope. Ten years of celebrating a remarkable human being and her family. The inspiration Lauren Hill gave to the Milford community along with the world will never be forgotten.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support the Game of Hope over the years and please continue to spread HOPE in this world and always remember with a little help from above to Never Give Up! Milford will Never Forget! #22.”