New Richmond’s Middle School Assistant Principal Jason Lynch has died.

Lynch died suddenly in the morning on Jan. 26, according to Garth Shanklin, director of communication for New Richmond Exempted Village School District.

Dr. Jill Hollandsworth, NREVSD interim superintendent, shared the following statement on the school district’s Facebook page:

“As we reflect on the past 24 hours, NREVSD is once again reminded of the resilience and compassion of not only our community but the surrounding area as well.

We are incredibly thankful for the outpouring of support our staff and students have received and we ask that you continue to keep the Lynch family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

Our hearts are hurting for Jason’s family and his friends. There are not enough words to describe the type of person Jason was and the impact he had on his family, our students and staff, and our community as a whole.

His impact will be felt for years to come.

We’ll miss you, Jason.”

The Clermont Sun will continue to follow this story.