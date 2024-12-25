Around 1 p.m. on Dec. 19, the Bethel Police Department, through our School Resource Officer, was told there was a man outside of Hill Intermediate School with a firearm. Bethel Officers responded immediately as Hill, Bick, and the middle school were placed in a lockdown. Students gave a description of the subject and stated he was walking across the field and pointed a handgun at them.

Responding units set up a perimeter in the area and began searching for the subject. Within 20 minutes the subject was located and taken into custody.

No firearm was found on his person. Bethel Police Department asked for Batavia’s Police K9 to conduct a search of the field and area in which the subject was seen to attempt to locate any firearm. The search came up with nothing.

The subject was very cooperative with police and has since been released. At this time, no charges have been filed. The Bethel Police along with the Bethel-Tate Schools, were able to review video and at no time did the subject display a firearm.

We are very thankful this situation ended without any injuries. We also are proud of the students who saw something odd and reported it right away. Staff and students acted quickly and calmly to lockdown and listen for further directions.

We also want to thank all the concerned parents who trusted both the school and law enforcement to handle this scary situation and did not rush to the area.

Lastly, we want to thank all of our amazing partners who responded within minutes to the area. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Pierce Twp. Police Department, Clermont County Dog Warden, Batavia Police Department and the Clermont County Communications Center.