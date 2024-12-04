On Nov. 26, the Protect All Student’s Act, included in Senate Bill 104, sponsored by State Representatives Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) and Beth Lear (R-Galena) was signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine.

“We are thankful that individuals will not have to worry about members of the opposite sex coming into restrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms in Ohio,” said Bird. “Thank you, Governor DeWine, for signing this important legislation and keeping students safe.”

Under this law, multi-occupancy restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, and overnight accommodations accessible by multiple students at once must be designated solely for either male or female students. This applies to school facilities and locations where school-sponsored activities take place. Institutions of higher education, including state universities, community and technical colleges, and both private nonprofit and for-profit career colleges, must use clear signage for these designations to ensure clarity for students and staff.

“We are grateful to the Governor for doing what is right and what is best for all Ohio students in kindergarten through college,” said Lear. “The Protect All Students Act will keep our children safe from exposure to the opposite sex while in private spaces.”

The bill was introduced in response to concerns from Ohioans about allowing opposite-sex access to restrooms, locker rooms, and shared overnight accommodations designed for multiple students. School leaders and parents across Ohio have expressed support for these protections.

Ohio becomes the 14th state to pass student bathroom privacy protections.

The law will become effective on February 24, 2025.