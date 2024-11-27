Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Quintin Sandlin has been named the 2024 Trooper of the Year for the Batavia Post. This recognition honors his outstanding service throughout the year at the Batavia Post.

Fellow officers chose Trooper Sandlin based on his leadership skills, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

He will now compete for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award, which will be announced at a later date.

Trooper Sandlin joined the Highway Patrol in 2021 and has served at the Batavia Post since the beginning of his career.