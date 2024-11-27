The week before Thanksgiving provided the perfect opportunity for Goshen High School students to participate in mock interviews—a valuable exercise in preparing for their future careers. These preparatory scenarios allowed students to experience a job interview in a safe, constructive, and familiar environment while receiving feedback to improve their professional skills.

Under the guidance of Mr. Owen Huff, the CBI program is helping students expand their interpersonal skills and confidence in professional settings. A number of professionals from both inside the school district and the broader community volunteered their time to interview, score, and provide constructive feedback to students. Their involvement gave students meaningful insights into what employers look for during interviews and how to make improvements for the future.

Mock interviews are a valuable part of preparing students for success, helping them build confidence and develop skills they’ll carry into the workforce.