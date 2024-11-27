What is Thanksgiving and why do we celebrate it?

Sarah Josepha Hale was editor of “Godey’s Lady’s Book,” a number-one selling women’s magazine, from 1830 to 1898. The periodical encouraged women to educate themselves and enter the professional world. Hale had petitioned four presidents to make Thanksgiving a national holiday, and finally, at age 74, Hale convinced President Abraham Lincoln. He proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday, in hopes it would help promote unity during the Civil War.

In 1941, Congress voted and designated the fourth Thursday of November as an official holiday.

The genesis of celebrating Thanksgiving is based on the three-day harvest feast in 1621, shared between the Wampanoag people and the English settlers in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The feast was attended by 90 Native Americans and 52 pilgrims. The group dined on venison, duck, seafood, sides of cabbage, onions, corn, and squash. They most likely engaged in sport such as marksmanship games and running races.

It took two days for the Wampanoags to walk to the settlement, so the idea of overnight guests for the Thanksgiving holiday may have been rooted in the first Thanksgiving.

In September 1620 the Mayflower left Plymouth, England, and set sail for the New World. The 60-foot boat carried 102 passengers who wanted the freedom to practice their religion of choice. In England, the Church of England was the established religion, and folks practicing a different religion were persecuted, jailed, and fined if they did not follow the teachings of the established religion of King James.

The voyage was a treacherous crossing that took 66 days. They arrived in November to a cold, barren, and desolate place. There were no friends to greet them and no shelter. Most stayed on the boat throughout the brutal winter. Ravaged by disease, starvation, and exposure to the elements, only half of the passengers survived to see the first spring in March.

The pilgrims moved ashore and were soon visited by a member of the Abenaki tribe who spoke English, due to his days of being captured and taken to Europe. He saw the pilgrims were weakened by disease and malnutrition, and so he returned a few days later with Squanto who was a member of the Pawtuxet tribe.

The Native Americans taught the pilgrims how to cultivate corn, plant crops, and fish, use animal furs for coats, and identify plants for medicinal uses.

Squanto also helped the settlers negotiate a peace treaty with Massasoit, Chief of the Wampanoag tribe.

William Bradford was the Governor of Plymouth Colony and had been in charge of enforcing the Mayflower Compact. This contract had been signed by the pilgrims, and it stated that there was no individual ownership and everything that was built or produced belonged to the group with equal shares to each. Bradford soon realized the system was not working. Some worked hard, and some did not, yet all equally shared. This led to decreased motivation, decreased production, and to resentment and bickering.

Bradford took bold action, tore up the contract, gave everyone a plot of land, and told them they could do with it what they wanted. Whatever they built or produced was theirs to keep. This stimulated the entrepreneurial spirit and soon homes were built, crops were planted, trading posts were established and the settlers prospered.

Thus the three-day November Thanksgiving feast took place. Though there was food aplenty enjoyed by the Native Americans and pilgrims, there were no pumpkin pies, whipped cream, sweet potato casserole with marshmallows, or cakes. There was no sugar or flour, but most likely they had fruit and chestnuts. The Pilgrims ate their Thanksgiving meal at the table, as was their custom. The Native Americans ate their meal sitting on the ground, as was their custom.

Some historians argue that the present site of Saint Augustine, Florida may have been the site of the first Thanksgiving. Some 800 Spanish settlers shared a feast with the Timucuan people in 1565.

Having annual days of thanksgiving became common practice throughout the settlements.

And what would Thanksgiving be without football and the Macy’s Day parade?

The first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade was in 1924. The employees at the time were mainly first-generation Europeans, and they wanted to have a parade similar to parades for festivities in their home countries. The first parade showcased Macy’s employees wearing vibrant costumes as clowns, cowboys, knights, and sheiks; 25 live animals from the Central Park Zoo; floats; marching band; and Santa Claus. The attendance was 250, 000. It was such a grand success that Macy’s decided to have an annual Thanksgiving Day parade. The only exceptions were 1942 to 1944 due to World War 11.

The parade received national attention in 1947 with the movie “Miracle on 34th Street,” which was filmed on location in New York City, during the 1946 Macy’s parade.

What started as a simple celebration and symbol of joy and goodwill has become an event viewed on television by 28.5 million viewers, and in person, by 3.5 million. The parade is still funded by the Macy’s brand.

The first football game played on Thanksgiving day was in 1876. The football teams at Yale and Princeton began an annual tradition of playing against each other. The NFL yearly Thanksgiving tradition started in 1934 when the Detroit Spartans hosted the World Champion Chicago Bears.

Thanksgiving provides a wonderful opportunity as we gather together with friends and family, to share with one another our blessings and why we are grateful for one another’s love and friendships. Indeed, you might consider having a policy of no cell phones at the Thanksgiving table, so that the focus can be on one another.

A few Thanksgiving quotes:

“I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual .” – Henry David Thoreau

“Gratitude is the ability to experience life as a gift. It liberates us from the prison of self-preoccupation.” – John Ortberg

“Gratitude is the most exquisite form of courtesy.” – Jacques Maritain

“Thank you is the best prayer that anyone could say.” – Alice Walker

“Thanksgiving is a joyous invitation to shower the world with love and gratitude.” – Amy Leigh Mercree

“Thanksgiving isn’t a day. It’s a way we can live our lives every day.” – Katrina Mayer

“Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.” – William Arthur Ward

And, Thanksgiving would not be complete without a few groaner jokes:

Q: What did the ocean say when it saw the Mayflower crossing?

A: Nothing. It just waved

Q: What kind of music do pilgrims listen to?

A: Plymouth Rock

Q: What do you call a turkey that is running?

A: Fast food

Happy Thanksgiving!

Sources include Thanksgiving: Historical Perspectives: https://www.archives.gov/ and https://www.nbcsports.com. Thanksgiving day games and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: https://www.baruch.cuny.edu.