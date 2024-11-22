The UC Clermont women’s soccer team has claimed the 2024 Small College Division II National Championship for the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. Led by Head Coach Kemar Jackson and Assistant Coach Brett Black, the win marks back-to-back titles and the fourth trophy for the program in six years.

The Cougars defeated Christendom by a score of 5-0 in the championship game. UC Clermont previously won the conference in 2018 and 2019. Since Jackson took control of the program in 2022, the team also added hardware for 2023 and 2024 to their trophy case.

“This team is special because they believe in one another,” said Jackson after the win. “The diverse personalities on the team complement each other, and they’ve all prioritized the team above everything else.”

The five goals scored by the Cougars in the championship tilt are the most in a final since the USCAA split into divisions for soccer in 2018 and the most since Maine-Fort Kent scored seven in the 2015 championship match. UC Clermont controlled the game from start to finish, with Reece Odirobina (Stoney Creek) scoring early in the first half. Ava Scherz (Colerain), Molly Ennis (McNicholas), Kerianne White (Turpin), and Natalie Rice (Western Brown) scored the team’s other goals throughout the match.

“Kemar and Brett have brought a dedication and knowledge of coaching young ladies and raising their level of play as a team,” said Brian Sullivan, UC Clermont athletic director. “The ladies respect their coaches and have bought into what it takes to be successful. The credit for the success of our programs goes directly to our coaches.”

In addition to the team’s success, several individual players received recognition. Ennis was named tournament MVP and player of the year for USCAA 1st Team All-American. Freshman midfielder Kaylee Rose (Batavia) was also named 1st Team All-American. Senior forward White received a 1st Team honorable mention. Senior defender Taylor Myers (Batavia) was named Student-Athlete of the Year, while five players were named Academic All-Americans for the 2024 season: Joy Steinmetz, senior midfielder (West Clermont); Faith Steinmetz, senior defender (West Clermont); Jordan Geis, senior goalkeeper (Anderson); Ennis and Myers.

Four UC Clermont players were named to the All-Tournament team: Brooklyn Applegate, sophomore forward (Williamsburg); Ava Gray, sophomore forward; Scherz, freshman forward; and Geis.

Jackson said the bond and discipline shared by his players was evident from day one, when the team set the shared goal of returning to the national tournament. A culture of accountability, combined with a drive to win every game, helped the Cougars realize their dream — with the help of a supportive village at the college, from coaches and administration to the medical trainer and student success coordinator.

“The genuine care and support for the girls from everyone involved fosters the same values among the players. They care for one another, look out for each other and play not just as teammates, but as a family,” said Jackson. “This foundation was built upon with each practice and every game we played. These players are dedicated and committed to both the game and each other — they will overcome any obstacle, together.”