Milford senior S/RS Camille Burton was named second-team all-conference and second-team all-district after helping lead the Eagles volleyball program to their first district title since 1991. She is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: What was the key to your team’s success this season?

A: The key to my team’s success is always staying positive and cheering each other on. When we all have good energy and no one is in their heads, that is when we play the best.

Q: How good did it feel to give Milford volleyball its first district title since 1991?

A: It felt very special to help lead my team to the first district title since 1991. After that game, I was so excited for us and how hard we worked for it.

Q: How much did it mean to you to be named second-team all-conference and second-team all-district? What do you credit those accomplishments to?

A: It means a lot to me to be named second-team all-conference and second-team-all-district, not everyone gets that opportunity so I’m very thankful that I was chosen. I’d like to credit that to my high school coach Amy Gill, and my mom. Both of them helped me towards being the player I am today and trained me hard.

Q: What will you miss most about a part of the Milford volleyball program?

A: What I will miss most about being a part of the Milford volleyball program would be all the girls. Everyone got along so well and it didn’t take long for all of us to click in our playing. I loved seeing everyone improve in their skills. I am so proud of them all.

Q: Any future educational, occupational, or athletic plans that you’d like to share?

A: In the future, I am going to play volleyball in college. I haven’t figured out where for sure but most likely a DII school, I’ve been talking to a few. For education, I will be studying wildlife conservation.