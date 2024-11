The girls basketball season is fast approaching! Let’s take a look at some players to watch in the SBAAC National Division.

Zoey Sandker, sophomore, guard, Bethel-Tate

Sandker was one of just two freshmen named first team-all-conference in the National Division last winter. She averaged 12.1 PPG, which ranked fourth in the division.

