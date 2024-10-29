The only real issue I’ve had with the NFL this year is how bad the officiating has been. Other than that, I think it’s been an exciting season. Here are some of my thoughts from around the league heading into week nine.

I’m all the way out on Anthony Richardson, and you should be too

If his lack of awareness and accuracy wasn’t enough for you to doubt Anthony Richardson, his bizarre comments following the Colts’ loss to the Texans should be.

The Colts were down two scores late in the third quarter and faced a second and goal from the Houston 23-yard line. Richardson had scrambled around the last two plays. He then ran to the sideline and took a knee. Was he hurt? No. He admitted after the game that he was tired and told Colts’ Head Coach Shane Steichen he needed a play off. Seriously Anthony?

Do you think Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, or Joe Montana ever took a play off because they were tired? Highly doubt that. Might not be an apples-to-apples comparison because those players weren’t as mobile as Richardson is, but you get the point. Great players have to be practically forced off the field. This kid just doesn’t have the talent or the intangibles to succeed in the NFL. Waste of a first-round pick.

I hope someone humbles Sean Payton

“That’s not a good offense we played. It’s just the truth. So we expected that and we’re going to see a lot better teams.”

That’s what Sean Payton had to say about the Panthers’ offense after the game. Is he right? Yes, the Panthers’ offense has been an abomination this season. Why talk like that though? Why not set an example to your players and more importantly the younger generation to always at least publicly respect your opponents? Pathetic behavior.

I have less of a problem with the Broncos calling multiple trick players in the fourth quarter. At the end of the day, it’s the NFL, and the game isn’t over until the clock reads nothing but zeros. But he didn’t have to talk like that in his postgame press conference. I hope someone humbles him soon.

The Bears should suspend Tyrique Stevenson

Unless you’ve been living under or rock or just don’t follow the NFL, you’ve seen the video of the Commanders’ last-second win vs the Bears. Bears’ DB Tyrique Stevenson decided he would taunt Washington fans while the final play of the game was still going on. He was late to the play, and tipped the ball into the waiting arms of Noah Brown, giving the Commanders the improbable win.

I’d suspend Stevenson for one game if I was Bears’ Head Coach Matt Eberflus. We often see athletes suspended for “conduct detrimental to the team.” If this isn’t conduct detrimental to the team, what is? His apology on social media following the game was admirable, and suspending a starting corner won’t help their chances of beating Arizona. But Eberflus needs to send a message to his players that foolish behavior like this won’t come without consequences.