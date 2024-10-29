Goshen senior midfielders Montana Newberry and Yemili Espinosa-Ley were both named to the SBAAC American Division First Team. They are your Clermont Sun Athletes of the Week.

Montana Newberry

Q: How much did it mean to you to be able to serve as the captain of this team?

A: To serve as captain for two years in a row was a huge honor for me. Especially considering the fact the girls on the team voted for captains. That means a lot that they would choose me to lead their team. Having the younger girls on the team look up to me is a blessing in itself.

Q: How did you work to set an example for the younger players?

A: I showed up for them, always using uplifting words, a positive attitude, and putting in more effort than I thought I was capable of during practice, team events, and games. I tried my hardest to put a smile on everyone’s face every day.

Q: What will you miss most about being a part of the Goshen soccer program?

A: I will miss the girls on the team the most because each soccer season more bonds and friendships are created. Growing together and becoming so close will make it the hardest as it comes to an end.

Yemili Espinosa-Ley

Q: What will you miss most about being a part of the Goshen soccer program?

A: What I will miss most about the Goshen Soccer program is the tight-knit community the girls and coaches have curated amongst each other. This past season was the most unforgettable as each and every one of us got along and shared the most fun memories.

Q: How did you and Montana work to set an example for the younger players this season?

A: I think the bond Montana and I had with each other set an example of what true teammates look like. During practices and even games, we would ask each other what kind of passes we needed from each other and how we could improve. Montana’s competitiveness and my confidence in the team really drove our team to a successful season. I would also give lots of props to our other captain, Kaelyn Alderman, as she was an essential player as well.

Q: What’s your best memory from your high school soccer career?

A: The best memory from my high school soccer career has to be freshman year when we beat Western Brown for the first time in a long time. We celebrated as the clock struck down to zero.

Q: Any future athletic, educational, or occupational plans you would like to share?

A: In the future, I plan on attending a four-year college and majoring in neuroscience. I really hope to work in the medical field and delve into the endless opportunities that the field can provide. I plan on earning an MD and possibly becoming a surgeon.