The Wildcats will finish out the regular season with an away game against Clermont Northeastern.

Last year, Williamsburg failed to win an outright conference title. They shared the league title with Blanchester and Bethel-Tate after all three teams finished 4-1 in conference play. Williamsburg’s loss came at the hands of Bethel-Tate, 22-20.

Both Williamsburg and Bethel-Tate came into a week nine matchup undefeated in conference play. So not only would this game decide the league title this season, but it was also a chance for Williamsburg to get some revenge. That fueled the Wildcats heading into this matchup according to junior RG/DT Trey Holden.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!