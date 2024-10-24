Please note that a full recap of Bethel-Tate at Williamsburg can be found in this week’s edition.

Clinton Massie 41 – Batavia 8

Clinton Massie has now won at least a share of the American Division title seven of the last eight years. Both teams came in undefeated in league play, meaning the Falcons clinched the league title with the win.

The Falcons showed they are still the class of the conference by putting up 436 yards of total offense, with 404 of those yards coming on the ground. RB Peyton Warren rushed for 134 yards and two TDs on 12 carries, while RB Cooper Carmack rushed for 141 yards and a TD on 10 carries.

