Believe it or not, the regular season in high school football is almost over, with each team having just two games left to play. Let’s examine how each Clermont County school fared in week eight.

Bethel-Tate 35 – Blanchester 14

The Tigers celebrated homecoming in style, cruising to a three-score win. Their offense used a good mix of the run and pass game, rushing the ball 38 times for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

Bethel-Tate QB Jax Pryor completed 17/32 pass attempts for 201 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers now sit at 4-4 overall, and 3-0 in conference play. They’ll travel to Williamsburg this week, with the winner of that game taking sole possession of first place in the SBAAC National Division.

Clermont Northeastern 49 – Fayetteville Perry 12

