It’s playoff time in several fall sports. These are a few teams that I think could go on deep postseason runs.

Williamsburg girls soccer, two seed in the Division V Southwest III region

The Wildcats put together a strong regular season, finishing with a 12-3-2 overall record. They finished second in the SBAAC National Division behind only Bethel-Tate, who went undefeated in league play.

This will be the final postseason run for a talented Williamsburg senior class that includes 2023 SBAAC National Division Co-Player of the Year Alaina Kellerman, who has recorded 10 goals and seven assists this season. Classmate Ava Watts has also had a stellar final ride, ranking third in the SBAAC National Division in goals with 11.

