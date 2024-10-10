Senior Nick Henke is now the all-time leader in goals and points in Milford soccer history
Nick Henke officially stands above the rest in Milford soccer history.
He scored his 55th career goal in an Oct. 3 win over West Clermont, breaking the program record that was previously held by his brother Ryan, a 2022 Milford graduate.
He followed that up by breaking the program record for points in an Oct. 5 win over Madeira. That record was previously held by Nick Haskins, a 2023 graduate who amassed 133 points in his career.
To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.
Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!