Senior Nick Henke is now the all-time leader in goals and points in Milford soccer history

Nick Henke celebrates after breaking the Milford program record for goals in an Oct. 3, 2024 win over West Clermont. Photo provided.

Nick Henke officially stands above the rest in Milford soccer history.

He scored his 55th career goal in an Oct. 3 win over West Clermont, breaking the program record that was previously held by his brother Ryan, a 2022 Milford graduate.

He followed that up by breaking the program record for points in an Oct. 5 win over Madeira. That record was previously held by Nick Haskins, a 2023 graduate who amassed 133 points in his career.

