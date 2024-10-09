The Batavia Bulldogs clinched their first winning season since 2018 with a week seven victory over Wilmington. A key piece to their success has been senior WR Max Mehlman, who ranks second in the SBAAC in receiving yards with 808. He is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional or collegiate football player?

A: Isaiah Bond

Q: What’s been the key to you and your team’s success this season?

A: The key for us this year has been our defense being able to step up in situations and getting stops.

Q: How have you and QB Carson Harris been able to develop such a strong connection in the passing game?

A: We knew coming into the year it was going to be different since it would be his first year starting. We worked really hard over the summer staying after and throwing a lot of extra balls to build a better connection.

Q: How much does having a successful senior season mean to you and your senior class?

A: It means a lot, we have put in a lot of work over the past four years and it feels like it’s all starting to pay off.

Q: What will you miss most about the Batavia football program after it’s all set and done?

A: The thing I’ll miss most is definitely the friends and teammates I made.