Williamsburg jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Williamsburg came into a week six matchup with Fayetteville-Perry as heavy favorites.

They wasted no time in this one, scoring a touchdown on their first two offensive plays. Troy Harris hauled in a 60-yard TD pass, while Kai Harris recorded a 53-yard rushing TD. The Wildcats cruised to a 42-6 win, improving to 5-1 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.

