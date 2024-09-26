Ayden Holden was a downright dangerous hitter last season, batting .466, the third-highest average in the SBAAC National Division. The Williamsburg senior recently announced his commitment to the Thomas More baseball program.

Holden was on the radar of multiple college coaches but ultimately felt like the Saints provided the best fit, both on and off the field.

“I come from a small school, so I liked how it had the small town kind of feel to it. Everybody that I’ve talked to around me that has gone there has always praised their academics, which is really important to me because baseball doesn’t last forever,” Holden explained.

