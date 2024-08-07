The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. The crash occurred on August 4, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 774 and Bethel Maple Road in Clark Township, Brown County.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2023 Harley Davidson, operated by Logan Saddler, 17, of Mount Orab, was traveling southwest on State Route 774. A 2020 Ford Edge, operated by Rhonda Wright, 49, of Bethel was stopped at a stop sign southeast on Bethel Maple Road. The vehicle operated by Mrs. Wright entered the intersection and was struck by Mr. Saddler’ vehicle. The Ford Edge traveled off the right side of the road where it came to rest.

Mr. Saddler sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was declared deceased at the scene.

Mrs. Wright sustained serious injuries and was transported by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Mr. Saddler wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Hamersville Police Department, and Bethel-Tate Fire and EMS.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.