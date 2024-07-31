The Bethel Police Department was recently named the August 2024 “Agency of the Month” for its outstanding community policing efforts.

In 2019, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and Law Enforcement Foundation Community Relations and Engagement Committee began a new program named “Sharing Ohio’s Best” to help bring awareness to the amazing work that agencies do all over Ohio to promote positive policing.

The Community Relations and Engagement Committee issued this statement “The Bethel Police Department has taken a strong stance for building up community policing in their community. We would like to congratulate Bethel PD for being selected as the August, 2024 Agency of the Month for the OACP’s Sharing Ohio’s Best program.

Bethel has clearly established relationships within their community to build bridges and make an effort to educate their citizens on their work. Congratulations to Bethel Police Department and their entire community!”

About the Bethel Police Department Community Relations Program

The Bethel Police Department strongly embraces the philosophy of Community

Engagement in all its daily operations. Some of the community programs are:

— Citizens Police Academy

— Coney with a Cop

— Student of the Month Lunches

— Social Media Dangers

— Safety Training for Staff

About Bethel Police Department

Bethel Police Department is committed to work in partnership with the community, to safeguard life and property while ensuring the rights of all people, and thereby enhancing the quality of life for their citizens.

In late 2021, the Bethel Police Department was awarded “Gold” standard for police policy, for the first time in Bethel history. Since then, The Bethel Police has obtained Gold every quarter and was awarded Gold Standard for the 2022, 2023 & 2024 years. This is the highest level of recognition Lexipol sets on agencies. It is awarded to those departments that meet the highest of policy standards, training compliance, and legal policy updates.

In 2022, Bethel Police achieved all 5 groups of the Ohio Collaborative Certifications. They

are:

Group 1- Use of Force & Hiring Standards

Group 2- Community engagement

Group 3- Non-Bias Policing & Employee misconduct

Group 4- Vehicle pursuits

Group 5- Mass demonstrations & Agency Wellness