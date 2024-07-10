On June 27, 2024, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Unit #63 launched its Camp Corral Campaign 2025 to raise funds for the DAV’s Camp Corral Just b’ Kids Scholarship Program.

Camp Corral is an exciting one-week summer experience called the Just b’ Kids’ Program. The purpose is to send children whose parent(s) were either wounded, disabled, or fallen in battle to Camp Corral.

Camp Corral was founded by the Golden Corral Restaurant chain and this year has nineteen (19) camps located throughout the United States. These camps provide a unique and fun camp experience for military children and are entirely free to these children.

The Just b’ Kids Scholarship Program is funded by both the DAV and the DAVA Auxiliary and will cover camp-related costs and provide support to families needing transportation assistance to and from camp.

The Golden Corral’s Camp Corral will be conducting a one-week camp at the YMCA’s Camp Ernst in Burlington, Kentucky this year.

Through the DAV’s Just b’ Kids Scholarship Program, more than 5,800 children of wounded, disabled or fallen veterans throughout the nation have attended Camp Corral Programs for free.

Members of the DAVA and DAV will be present at the Golden Corral Restaurant at the Eastgate Plaza, starting on June 28, 2024 to July 5, 2024. They will “man” the DAV/DAVA table at the Golden Corral restaurant and answer any questions posed by customers.

If readers have a qualifying child who would like to attend Camp Corral for free, please contact “justbkids.org” for information on eligibility and to submit applications to attend. For further information of the application process please contact Unit #63 Commander Shirley Plahovinsak at ssb428@gmail.com.