New options add possibilities for students near and far

UC Clermont’s unique HyFlex classrooms allow students to choose to attend class in person or online on any given day. Photo courtesy Danny Kidd.

UC Clermont serves students from all 50 U.S. states and beyond, online and in person. Photo courtesy Danny Kidd.

The University of Cincinnati Clermont College now boasts students from all 50 states in the U.S. and overseas, thanks to a growing slate of online programs and innovative in-person and hybrid offerings.

“Our faculty and staff work diligently to reach our students where they are, both academically and geographically. While our reach is now global, our core values are unwavering — to provide an excellent 21st century education that is accessible, affordable and prepares our graduates to make an impact in their profession of choice on day one,” said UC Clermont Dean Jeff Bauer. “We are truly meeting the needs of our community and far beyond.”

More than 60 percent of the regional college’s 2,840 students are enrolled in 100-percent online programs. UC Clermont has been a leader in the online education space within the university and beyond; currently, 15 undergraduate degrees and seven certificates are offered completely online through UC Clermont. The college’s Health Information Systems Technology program, launched in 2013, is one of just four programs in the nation to achieve Exemplary Program status through Quality Matters, the world’s leading organization for quality assurance in online teaching and learning environments.

“Our online programs open the door for anyone who may not otherwise be able to pursue their education,” said Professor Karen Lankisch, chair of UC Clermont’s Technology and Health Information Systems Department, “because of conflicting responsibilities, schedules or their physical location.”

The college is also leading UC in HyFlex offerings, which give students the choice to attend class in person of online any given day. The technology utilizes multiple camera angles, ceiling microphone arrays and large monitors that allow an instructor to “see” and teach online students alongside in-person pupils. The microphones track whoever is speaking, and lectures can be recorded. As of May 2024, UC Clermont has 13 classrooms equipped with HyFlex technology.

“HyFlex gives students even more options to personalize their educational experience,” said Lankisch. “It’s all designed to make remote students feel like they are physically in the classroom.”

Continually focused on increasing flexibility and options for students, this fall, the college will launch several new academic programs to add to the more than 60 career- and transfer-oriented offerings already available to students. Bachelor’s and associate degrees, as well as short-term certificates and microcredentials, are all available to UC Clermont students.

New programs now available for enrollment include:

Cancer Registry Management (online associate degree)

Health Informatics (online bachelor’s degree; spring 2025)

Hospitality Management (online certificate, associate degree; spring 2025)

Insurance and Finance Management (online certificate)

Narrative Medicine (certificate)

Pre-Neuroscience (associate degree)

“At UC Clermont, we continue to expand our academic offerings, and our online programs have been gaining national recognition,” said Krista Clark, associate dean of academic affairs. “By providing students with diverse opportunities for growth and success, students can find their passion, make connections between subjects and prepare for life after graduation.”

The deadline to apply for fall semester is July 1. For more information, contact UC Clermont admissions at 513-558-8316 or clermont.admissions@uc.edu.