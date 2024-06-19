The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter has scheduled a free virtual expert series program, “Better Communication with Memory Loss” on Wed., June 26 from 6:30–8 p.m.

Registration is required by calling the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 or at communityresourcefinder.org. Please provide an email when registering to receive the Zoom link to participate.

Featured expert Teresa Youngstrom is a registered nurse, speaker, staff trainer, consultant and podcaster with a Better Approach to Dementia Care.

Youngstrom will discuss the memory loss that happens with dementia and frequently involves a decline of communication skills. She will discuss many ways for caregivers and families to develop skills like pacing, pausing, reflecting, and more.

“Memory loss and dementia frequently involves a decline of communication skills, and this can be difficult for caregivers and families,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. “This program will help to further the knowledge and confidence of caregivers of individuals on their journey with dementia.”

There are 236,200 Ohioans 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. A total of 414,000 Ohio caregivers provide 624 million hours of unpaid care each year valued at over $11.4 billion.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other dementia and to access free support and resources, visit alz.org/cincinnati or call the Greater Cincinnati Chapter at 513.721.4284 or the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.