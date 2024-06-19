The Adams-Clermont Solid Waste District will be hosting a scrap tire collection event on Friday September 13 and Saturday September 14 at the Clermont County Fairgrounds located at 1000 Locust Street in Owensville. Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. This year’s event is funded by the Adams-Clermont Solid Waste District. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this service to rid their property of accumulated tires which are not only unsightly, but can pose an environmental and potential health risk.

The following disposal fees will be collected in cash from the resident at the time of unloading:

$1.00 for car/SUV/light truck/trailer/ATV tires

$10.00 for commercial-type vehicle tires (semi tractor-trailers, dump trucks, etc.)

$20.00 for tractor tires (must be cut in half if larger than 60″ outside diameter)

No additional fees will be imposed for tires that are mounted on rims, but participants should separate on-rim tires and off-rim tires in advance for ease of disposal at the drop-off site. Residents may be responsible for unloading any tires they bring to the location.

Link to the entire post on Clermont County.org: https://oeq.net/clermonttires/ .