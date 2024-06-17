Also accused of assault on police officers after she struck them with car fleeing scene

A twenty-three-year-old woman is scheduled to be jailed in Clermont County for murder and felonious assault on police officers after she is released from hospital.

Anna Millette, age 23, is accused of murdering her mother, Joyce Millette, age 64, in an incident that happened at about 8:00 a.m. on June 15.

During that morning, Miami Township Police Officers were dispatched to Deerhaven Court for a domestic situation between an adult daughter and mother, according to information released by MTPD Chief of Police Mike Mills.

In a written statement, Mills explained that Anna Millette used a vehicle to pin her mother, Joyce Millette, against the garage wall.

“As officers arrived, trying to break out the vehicle windows to free the woman, the driver reversed and struck two officers,” Mills was quoted as saying. “An officer was able to pursue her, which ended as the driver crashed on I-275 near Loveland.”

He added, “The officers were able to gain control by tasing the driver and taking her into custody.”

The officers who were hit sustained minor “due to their quick actions,” it was reported.

The Miami Township Police Detectives were said to be investigating the incident.

An update at 3:04 p.m. that day said that Joyce Millette succumbed to her injuries and died.

At the time, Anna Millette was being treated at University Hospital for injuries sustained from her car crash when fleeing.

“Upon release from the hospital, she will be incarcerated in the Clermont County jail for murder and felonious assault on police officers,” Mills said.