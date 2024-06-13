Ramanaa Radheesh is an incoming sophmore at Lakota East who thoroughly enjoyed his time at camp. His group presented an AI based solution involving climate change.

Shubhangi Srishti was a member of the winning group in the secondary students division. Her group developed a robot that goes underwater to collect trash.

The annual goIT summer camp took place on the campus of Tata Consultancy Services in Milford.

Throughout the camp, participants worked through various generative AI learning modules, discussed the importance of responsible AI (RAI), developed their prompt engineering abilities, and explored some of the world’s most pressing problems.

The final day of the camp was June 6. This is when groups of students pitched ideas to help solve one of the U.N.’s sustainable development goals. The concept had to include at least one feature that used AI as part of its solution. The ideas were pitched to industry professionals.

The U.N.’s sustainable development goals address human as well as environmental concerns and mobilize the world to end all forms of poverty, fight inequalities, and tackle climate change.

