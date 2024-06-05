Program aims to ‘Advance Regional Resilience and Sustainability’

The city of Milford has been selected for Green Umbrella’s Climate Fellowship program.

The program is for governments in Greater Cincinnati communities.

The fellowship pairs undergraduate and graduate students, and individuals who want to pivot careers into the climate space, with Green Umbrella members to develop practical plans and solutions for a changing climate, according to information from Green Umbrella.

As part of the program, Milford will receive research support and added capacity, assistance in sustainability planning; fellows receive experience in the public sector, and networking and professional development support.

Other local governments selected for this year’s program are the city of Covington and Oxford.

