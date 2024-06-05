Two Bethel residents were recently arrested and charged with one count of felony child endangering, a felony of the third degree.

On May 31, Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve announced the arrest of Travis Ryan Allen Lelesch and Ashley Elizabeth Lelesch; the Lelesches were each charged.

On May 26, officers were dispatched to the apartment complex at 300 University Lane in Batavia for a medically ill child, according to the prosecutor’s office.

When officers arrived, Ashley Lelesch said that she left her apartment in Bethel with her child, who appeared ill.

She said that she believed the child had ingested mold cleaner.

While on their way to the apartment complex, the child vomited. The child then vomited several more times before Lelesch called 9-1-1.

While officers and paramedics were on scene, the child’s condition deteriorated and the child became unresponsive; it was necessary for AirCare to transport the child to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Tests conducted at Cincinnati Children’s showed that the child had ingested cocaine and marijuana.

The Lelesches were interviewed about the test results and admitted to having used cocaine and marijuana at their residence in Bethel, and that some of the drugs had likely been left out in an area accessed by the child, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The Lelesches are each currently being held on a $150,000 bond.

The matter was set to be presented to a Clermont County Grand Jury for potential indictment