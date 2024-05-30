The Civic Center Amphitheater in Union Township will host a concert series on select Fridays during June, July, and August.

The Bronson Arroyo Band will be performing on August 2.

Arroyo is a former MLB pitcher and was a member of the Reds from 2006-2013, and again in 2017. He compiled a career ERA of 4.28 and recorded 1,571 strikeouts.

He was also an All-Star in 2006 and is a member of the Reds Hall of Fame. Perhaps the highlight of his career was winning the World Series with the Red Sox in 2004, helping the franchise break an 86-year championship drought.

