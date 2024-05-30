The Bronson Arroyo Band will perform at the Civic Center Amphitheater in Union Township on August 2, 2024. Photo courtesy Jake Roth.

The Civic Center Amphitheater in Union Township will host a concert series on select Fridays during June, July, and August.

The Bronson Arroyo Band will be performing on August 2.

Arroyo is a former MLB pitcher and was a member of the Reds from 2006-2013, and again in 2017. He compiled a career ERA of 4.28 and recorded 1,571 strikeouts.

He was also an All-Star in 2006 and is a member of the Reds Hall of Fame. Perhaps the highlight of his career was winning the World Series with the Red Sox in 2004, helping the franchise break an 86-year championship drought.

